Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) on Thursday spoke to former Gujarat Congress president Bharat Singh Solanki (Bharat Solankee) over the phone. PM Modi talked to Solanki and wished him good health. In fact, Solanki was hit by Corona infection. He succeeded in defeating Corona after nearly 100 days of struggle. Let me tell you, Bharat Singh Solanki is the son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhav Singh Solanki.

Wishing him good health by tweeting, Modi said, “Talked to Bharat Solanki ji and asked him for his skill. During the 100 days long battle against Kovid-19, he has shown extraordinary courage. In the coming days I wish him good health. “

Please tell, Bharat Singh Solanki, a resident of Borsad in Anand district of Gujarat, was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara earlier on 22 June. When his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad on 30 June. Then Solanki had said that I had become very confident that nothing would happen to me and kept on meeting people without any precaution.