Politics is a word that is used anywhere and in any situation, and by the time the person is able to understand its meaning, he has lost it. If there is a chance of assembly elections in a state like Bihar, then it can be guessed to what level politicians can do politics. On such an important occasion, politicians keep an eye on the votebank with each word of their conduct, behavior and statement. Something similar has been seen in the suspension of MPs committing uproar over the agrarian reform bill and subsequent events.Eight MPs have been suspended for misbehaving with the Deputy Speaker in the Rajya Sabha. The suspended MPs have sat on a dharna in the Parliament House complex. Deputy Speaker Harivansh himself arrived on Tuesday morning to convince these MPs. Not only this, Harivansh had made tea for his MP from his home. He served the MPs himself, sipped tea and talked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and wished him well after Harivansh served tea. Also, taking this behavior of Harivansh as the basis, reminded that the people of Bihar have always been protecting democracy. As such, this whole episode speaks of a beauty of parliamentary democracy, which has been seen continuously since independence. On the other side, it is understandable that the political loss of this entire incident may have to be borne by the RJD and its allies in the Bihar elections.

Casteism is at its peak in the ongoing electoral politics in Bihar. This is also being seen this time. In view of the interest of youth in actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, it has been getting political support to the issue. Even the BJP campaign is referring to the CBI investigation in Sushant case.

RJD leaders were also demanding that the CBI be investigated in this case for a long time. As soon as the BJP tried to do this issue in its favor, an RJD MLA made a statement on the caste of Sushant Singh Rajput. The BJP is besieging the RJD on this issue, but experts believe it may be part of the strategy. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has often commented on the forward castes including Rajputs in his rallies. Deputy Speaker Harivansh also comes from the Rajput caste. Not only this, PM Modi has reiterated the faith of the people of Bihar about democracy on the incident of tea drinking of Harivansh. Politicians believe that BJP and JDU can try to take advantage of this tea of ​​Harivansh coming from Rajput society and PM Modi’s tweet talk in Bihar elections.

Apart from this, the NDA camp can also promote the merits of its camp and the arrogance of the opposition in the Bihar elections with the humility of tea of ​​Harivansh. Even before the death of Raghuvansh Prasad, who comes from the Rajput caste, the BJP is also raising the statement of Tej Pratap Yadav calling him a lotta water. That is, the three faces coming from the Rajput society Sushant Singh Rajput, Raghuvansh Prasad and Harivansh are the opposition’s attitude towards the three.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said in a digital program that the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to opposition parties for misbehavior of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and indecent behavior against Harivansh. Sushil said that Harivansh is a respected person of Bihar and the entire country and this incident has hurt the reputation of the state. Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Bihar Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference, ‘An eminent Indian resident of Bihar was insulted. People of Bihar will answer this. Opposition parties of Bihar will have to answer this. People of Bihar are very hurt.

It is known that in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hunar Haat in Delhi. During this time he had eaten litti chokha at a Bihar stall. After this, it was said that in view of Bihar elections, PM Modi has eaten litti. Apart from this, PM Modi has also mentioned the martyrdom of soldiers of Bihar Regiment in Galvan Valley separately.

How much these things affect PM Modi’s politics can be gauged from the recent statement of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Recently Manjhi had mentioned that he was sitting behind at an event, but was specifically named by PM Modi. This thing touched Manjhi inside. However, how much NDA camp can take advantage of Harivansh episode in Bihar elections will be a matter to be seen.