Highlights: PM Modi’s big gift to Jammu and Kashmir, Ayushman India launched ‘PM-Jai Health’ scheme

Referring to the DDC election, the PM lashed out at the Congress and said that some people keep cursing in Delhi.

Modi said- I saw hope and enthusiasm for development on the face of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a big gift to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and launched the Ayushman Bharat ‘PM-Jai Sehat’ scheme. During this time he also talked to two beneficiaries of the scheme. With this, PM Modi, while referring to the DDC election, taunted the Congress and said that some people keep cursing in Delhi. The people of Jammu and Kashmir voted for democracy.

On the DDC election, PM Modi said, ‘I also congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy. The election of DDC has written a new chapter. He further said, ‘On the face of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw an expectation for development, an expectation for development. In the eyes of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I left behind the past and saw the confidence of a better future. ‘

What did Modi say by launching ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in Jammu and Kashmir, read LIVE

‘Some people teach democracy to Modi’

PM Modi said, ‘Some people keep cursing Modi in Delhi these days, they are engaged in teaching democracy lessons to Modi. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have strengthened the roots of democracy in these elections. The manner in which the administration and security forces of Jammu and Kashmir conducted the elections and on behalf of all the parties, these elections were very reflective.

‘For how many years panchayat elections have not been held in Puducherry’

Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi said, “The difference between the statements and actions of some political parties is very big, it is only by how serious they are towards democracy. It has been many years, panchayat elections are not being allowed in Puducherry.

‘Government postponed despite Supreme Court order’

PM Modi said, ‘You will be surprised, the Supreme Court gave this order in 2018. But, the government which is there, is constantly avoiding the matter. Local body elections were held in 2006 after decades of waiting in Puducherry. The tenure of those elected in these elections has ended in the year 2011 itself.

What PM Modi said on ‘Ayushman Bharat’

Launching Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi said, ‘There will be another benefit of this scheme which needs to be mentioned again and again. Your treatment will not be limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only. Rather thousands of hospitals are connected under this scheme in the country, you will also get this facility.

PM Modi said, ‘In the last two years more than 1.5 crore poor have taken advantage of Ayushman Bharat scheme. This has brought a lot of relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in difficult times. About 1 lakh poor patients here have been given free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in the hospital.

PM Modi spoke to the beneficiaries of the scheme

PM Modi also spoke to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Ramesh Lal from Jammu told, ‘Ayushman Bharat Golden Card is for all 5 members of my family. We are all grateful to PM Modi for this scheme. If I did not have this card, it would have been very difficult to get treatment for cancer. Ramesh is a cancer patient. PM Modi said, Ayushman Bharat has made your life Ayushman. I appeal to you to tell others about this scheme and its benefits.