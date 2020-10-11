Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Svamitva scheme. Along with this, PM Modi criticized the Congress in many respects. PM Modi said without naming that he is facing problems due to the illegal methods of urea treatment. This means the word opposition to them. In the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress was opposed to the passed agriculture bill.During the speech, PM Modi said that those who are facing problems due to direct access to the bank account of farmers, they are restless today. He said that small farmers, livestock farmers, fishermen, whose black earning path has been closed due to getting Kisan Credit Card, are facing problems today. PM Modi further said that for decades, crores of families in the village did not have their own house. Today, about 2 crore poor families in the village have got pucca houses and for decades the poor of the village were deprived of gas connections. Today, the gas connection has also reached the house of the poor.

PM Modi to launch property card distribution as part of ownership plan in rural India

PM Modi mentioned the plans

PM Modi in his long speech spoke about all the schemes of the government. He said that crores of families in the village were deprived of toilets for 6 decades. Today, toilets have also been built in every household. Millions of people in the village were deprived of bank accounts for 6 decades. These accounts are now open. He said that in the last 6 years, continuous work is being done to remove chronic shortages.

PM Modi said, ‘Today everybody is developing in the country without any discrimination, everyone is getting benefits of schemes with complete transparency. There are so many youth of the village who want to do something on their own. But despite being home, he had to face many problems in getting loan from the bank in the name of his house. By showing the property card made under the ownership plan, it was very easy to get loans from banks.