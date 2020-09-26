Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses UN General Assembly

PM Modi attacked UN policies and present form

Modi asked, where is the United Nations in its efforts to deal with Corona?

He asked, how long will India remain separate from UN’s decision making structure?

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi Speech) addressed the United Nations General Assembly (PM Modi address to UNGA) on Saturday evening. From the beginning of his speech, the Prime Minister has been directly on the United Nations. He asked that the whole world corona has been struggling with the global epidemic for the last 8-9 months. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective response?

In this speech, which lasted about 22 minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised many questions and suggested the United Nations. He said, ‘Changes in the reactions of the United Nations, changes in systems and changes in appearance are the need of the hour today. The people of India have been waiting for a long time to complete the process going on in the reform of the United Nations. The people of India are worried that will this process ever reach the right end?



PM spills pain on India not getting place in UNSC

As a major superpower of the world, India is not yet surprised by the UN Security Council. The Prime Minister in his speech also expressed his opposition to this ‘neglect’ in gestures. He questioned the UN, how long will India be kept separate from the decision making structure of the United Nations?

‘How long will a country that has an impact on the whole world have to wait’

The Prime Minister said, ‘A country which is the largest democracy in the world, a country where more than 18 percent of the world’s population lives, a country with hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many creeds, many Are ideologies. The country that has lived for years leading the global economy and years of slavery. The country in which the changes are taking effect on a large part of the world, how long will that country have to wait? ‘

‘There are many examples, which pose a need for introspection to the UN’.

The Prime Minister asked, ‘Today there is a very big question in front of the whole world community, is the present form of the institution that was formed in the circumstances then relevant even today? If we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, many achievements are seen. There are also many examples, which raise the need for serious introspection in front of the United Nations.

‘… At that time and even today, were the efforts of the United Nations sufficient?’

He said, ‘Third World War did not happen to say, but can not deny that there were many wars, many civil wars also. Rivers of blood have been reported in so many terror attacks. Those who were killed in these wars and attacks were humans like you. The millions of innocent children who were to dominate the world left the world. How many people had to lose their lifetime capital, had to leave their dream home. At that time and even today, were the efforts of the United Nations sufficient? ‘