PM Modi is going to start all these projects through video conferencing on 21 September. Talking of highway projects, the total length of 9 projects is about 350 kilometers. It will cost 14 thousand 258 crores to build them. Once the projects are completed, the connectivity facility in Bihar will increase, which will drive the pace of development.

Special package of 55 thousand crores was announced in 2015 In 2015, Narendra Modi announced a special package for Bihar. This package was about 55 thousand crore rupees. This was announced by PM Modi for the development of infrastructure in Bihar. At that time 75 projects were discussed under it. So far 13 projects have been completed in 75. Work is underway on 38 projects. For the rest of the projects, a detailed project report, called DPR, is in the process of bidding and sampling.

Only 17 bridges will be over the Ganges river If the work of these 75 projects is completed, then the construction of a bridge on all the rivers of Bihar will be completed, which will make the connectivity smooth. Apart from this, the width of all national highways will be sufficient and they will also be very strong. There will be 17 bridges over the Ganges river only. After completion, on average, there will be a bridge in Bihar every 25 kilometers.