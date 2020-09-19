Organize the GST Creative Contest, show your artwork and get a prize of 5 lakhs
Special package of 55 thousand crores was announced in 2015
In 2015, Narendra Modi announced a special package for Bihar. This package was about 55 thousand crore rupees. This was announced by PM Modi for the development of infrastructure in Bihar. At that time 75 projects were discussed under it. So far 13 projects have been completed in 75. Work is underway on 38 projects. For the rest of the projects, a detailed project report, called DPR, is in the process of bidding and sampling.
Only 17 bridges will be over the Ganges river
If the work of these 75 projects is completed, then the construction of a bridge on all the rivers of Bihar will be completed, which will make the connectivity smooth. Apart from this, the width of all national highways will be sufficient and they will also be very strong. There will be 17 bridges over the Ganges river only. After completion, on average, there will be a bridge in Bihar every 25 kilometers.
Which roads will be made?
Under this project, 1.)) National Highway 31, Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section will be four-lane. Its budget is 1150 crores. 2.)) NH-31 section of Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli highway will be four-lane with the help of 2650 crores. 3.)) Four lane of Ara-Mohania section will be done on NH-30. It is about 55 km long and has a budget of 885 crores. 4.)) A distance of 61 km will be four-lane on the same section and the budget for this is 855 crores. 5.)) Narenpur-Purnea Section of NH-131A will be four-lane with the help of 2288 crores. 6.)) Patna Ring Road (Kanhauli-Ramnagar) will be made six lane which comes under National Highway 131G and has a budget of Rs 913 crore. 7.)) The 14.5 km long four lane bridge will be constructed on par with Mahatma Gandhi Setu, whose budget is 2926 crore. 8.)) A 29 km long four lane bridge over the Koshi river on NH-106 will be built with a budget of 1478 crores. 9.)) A 4.5-km-long four-lane bridge, equivalent to the Vikramashila Setu, will be built with a budget of 1110 crore. It falls on the National Highway NH-131B.
