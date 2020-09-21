new Delhi: Opposition is continuously creating ruckus on two farmer bills passed in Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once given a statement about the bill. PM Modi said, “I congratulate the people of the country, the farmers of the country, and also the hopeful people of the bright future of the country for this. These reforms are the need of 21st century India. To protect the interests of farmers A second law has been made. This is such a law that there will be no binding on the farmer. “

“MSP system will continue as it was before”

Inaugurating the project to connect all villages of Bihar with optical fiber internet services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I assure every farmer of the country that the system of MSP was going on as before. Likewise, the way the campaign is run for government procurement in every season, they will continue to run as before. “

He said, “The number of government purchases that have taken place in the last 5 years and the number of government purchases that have taken place in the 5 years before 2014 are testimony to this. If we talk about pulses and oilseeds, then compared to earlier, pulses and oilseeds Government procurement has been made nearly 24 times. “

“Some people trying to mislead farmers on MSP”

Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said, “After these historical changes in the agricultural sector, after such a big system change, some people are seen going out of control with their hands. So now these people are misleading the farmers on MSP These laws, these changes are not against agricultural mandis. “

He said, “Now the country can guess why suddenly some people are starting to get into trouble. Why are they being questioned in many places, what will happen to agricultural mandis. Agricultural mandis will not be closed at all “The work in agricultural mandis would have been done like before, but it is still our NDA government which has continuously worked to modernize the agricultural mandis of the country.”

