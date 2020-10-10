Cinemas have been closed across the country for a long time due to Corona virus. Now preparations are on to open theaters again. The release of many films has been stuck for quite some time, while some films have been released online. Some films are also set to be re-released after the cinematic opening. It is now reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic will also be re-released.

It is being told that preparations are being made to re-release this biopic across India. This film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ with Vivek Oberoi in the lead role was first released on 24 May 2019. There were elections in the country that year, due to which there was a lot of controversy on its release and the film could not earn any special in theaters.

The producer of the film, Sandeep Singh, who is currently in Benaras, said, “The box office at that time made a huge difference in its earnings due to controversies associated with the film. Now that theaters are going to open again, I thought this is the right opportunity. My film was not even released on OTT or TV because people were very skeptical. ‘

However, nothing can be said on how many people reach to see the film even after the theaters reopen. About this, Sandeep Singh said that it is not certain how many people will come to see the film but we have to move forward. Even though people are not leaving their homes due to Corona, malls and restaurants have opened in large numbers. He hoped that people would take full care.