The BJP-JDU has stepped up its campaign for the assembly elections in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be going to the election rally soon. According to the information given by the BJP, the Prime Minister will address 12 rallies in the state. PM Modi will be joined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, VIPs and senior leaders of the Hum Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bihar will be held on October 23 in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On 28 October, there will be Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, Chhapra, East Champaran and the third rally will be held in Samastipur. On November 3, West Champaran will be in Saharsa, Farbisganj, Araria.

PM Modi will have 12 rallies in Bihar: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said that people will be called according to whatever guidelines the administration has with social distancing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. It will be necessary for all people to get masks. A sanitizer will be arranged by the party at the rally. Wherever there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his assembly will be broadcast by putting LED in the assembly area around it. Wherever PM Narendra Modi’s rally will be held, LED screens will be installed in 20 assembly constituencies around them. That means Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally will run in 100 grounds.

PM Modi’s 12 rally in four days

PM Modi will have 12 rallies for the Bihar elections. On 23 October, Prime Minister Modi will go out to campaign for the first time. On this day, he will have three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On 28 October, the Prime Minister will address the rally in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, Chhapra, East Champaran and the third rally will be held in Samastipur. On November 3, West Champaran will be in Saharsa, Farbisganj, Araria. See full details …

PM Modi’s mission Bihar



day place Who will be together 23 October Sasaram CM Nitish Kumar, senior JDU-BJP leader, veteran leaders of HAM and VIP will remain present 23 October Gone CM Nitish Kumar will be with, senior NDA leaders will be present 23 October Bhagalpur CM Nitish Kumar will be with, senior NDA leaders will be present 28 October Darbhanga Along with CM Nitish Kumar, veteran leaders of parties involved in NDA will remain present 28 October Muzaffarpur Along with CM Nitish Kumar, veteran leaders of parties involved in NDA will remain present 28 October Patna CM Nitish Kumar will be with, senior NDA leaders will be present 01 November Chhapra CM Nitish Kumar, senior JDU-BJP leader, veteran leaders of HAM and VIP will remain present 01 November East Champaran CM Nitish Kumar, senior JDU-BJP leader, veteran leaders of HAM and VIP will remain present 01 November Samastipur CM Nitish Kumar, senior JDU-BJP leader, veteran leaders of HAM and VIP will remain present 03 November Western Champaran CM Nitish Kumar will be with, senior NDA leaders will be present 03 November Sarhasa CM Nitish Kumar will be with, senior NDA leaders will be present 03 November Forbesganj of Araria CM Nitish Kumar will be with, senior NDA leaders will be present

Bihar Election: Sushil Modi said on the lamp – PM Modi’s rally is going to take place, confusion will go away

Report card presented in joint press conference of NDA

The report card of the NDA was presented at the joint press conference of the NDA in Patna on Friday. It included Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with Bihar BJP election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bihar Health Minister and BJP leader Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Jha from JDU, Danish Rizwan from Jeetan Ram Manjhi’s party ‘Hum’ and we were also leaders of VIP Party. Mangal Pandey said that the report card being presented by the NDA has information about the work done by the central government and the Bihar government. All the NDA workers will carry this report card to every door-to-door.

Generation has changed in RJD but culture has not changed: Sanjay Jha

Bihar’s Water Resources Minister and JDU leader Sanjay Jha said that elections used to take place in the name of caste and love in Bihar earlier, but the government has formed this time. In Bihar elections, votes are now sought in the name of development. Taking a dig at RJD, he said that the leadership of RJD has definitely changed but its culture looks the same. RJD is still working on the culture of the 15-year-old Lalu Rabri regime.