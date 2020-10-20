Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the countrymen on Tuesday said that even though the lockdown may have gone, the virus has not gone. He said that with every Indian effort in the last 7-8 months, the situation that the country is in today should not be allowed to deteriorate and improve more. He gave three spells against Corona – 2 yards away, periodically washing hands with soap and taking care of masks.

PM Modi said that today the recovery rate in the country is good, death rate is low. He said that five thousand people have corona per million. Whereas in countries like America and Brazil, this figure is near 25 thousand. In India, the death rate is 83 per million, while in other countries including the US it is over 600.

The Prime Minister further said that if masks are left out, then they are putting their family, their elders’ lives in danger. He said, Saint Kabirdas has said – after watching the pucca cultivation, the farmer grumbled, Ajhu Jola is very much, then come to know. Many times, we are filled with extreme confidence only after seeing the harvest that the work is done. But, till the harvest comes home, the work should not be considered complete. That is, one should not be negligent until success is achieved.

Until its vaccine is found, the fight against Corona is not to be weakened. He said that the whole world is engaged to save humans. Corona vaccine is currently undergoing several works in India. Whenever the Corona vaccine arrives, preparations are underway to reach every Indian soon. For this, fast work is being done.

So far, about 75 lakh corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country whereas 1 lakh 15 thousand 197 people have died due to this epidemic. Earlier, PM Modi tweeted, “I will share the dialogue with the people of my country at six o’clock this evening.” The Prime Minister appealed to the public to join him although he has not given any detailed information about it.

He has addressed the country several times during the last few months. During this time, he shared a dialogue with the public on the steps taken from the imposition of the lockdown in India to the fight against the Corona epidemic and to reduce its impact from the government.

His address is going to happen at a time when there are many festivals in the country simultaneously, such as Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath. Experts have warned against ignoring the rules of Corona. In his June 30 address to the nation, PM Modi said that after the introduction of Unlock-1, people have become careless about the guidelines for prevention of Kovid-19. He explained its importance by emphasizing social distancing and mask.