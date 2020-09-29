Highlights: PM Narendra Modi’s big attack on opposition opposing farmers law

The PM said that these belong neither to the farmers nor to the soldiers.

Modi said that opposition had also opposed Bhoomipujan of Ram temple

Prime Minister said that evidence of surgical strike was also sought

new Delhi

PM Narendra Modi (PM Modi) has strongly attacked the opposition opposing the Farmers Act. The PM said that the opposition is protesting only for protest. He said that even today when the central government is giving the farmers their rights, people have come down on the protest. The PM said that the opposition had opposed the Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram temple. They are neither with the farmers nor with the soldiers.

Tractors set on fire, insulting farmers

The PM alleged that the opposition wants farmers to not be able to sell their produce in the open market. He said, ‘These people are now humiliating the farmers by setting fire to the goods which the farmers worship.’ He said that for years these people kept saying that they would implement MSP but did not. Our government did the work of implementing the MSP as per the wish of the Swaminathan Commission. The PM said, ‘Today these people are also spreading confusion on MSP. There will also be MSP in the country and the farmer will also have the freedom to sell crops anywhere in the country. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. ‘



These people are neither with the farmer nor with the youth nor with the brave soldiers. Our government gave the benefit of One Rank, One Pension to the soldiers, then they also opposed it. PM Modi

Black earning means ended, so upset

Inaugurating the country’s first four-storey sewage treatment plant through video conferencing in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange scheme, the PM said that now the whole world is going to experience the Nirmal Ganga bath even during Haridwar Kumbh. On this occasion, the PM continued to attack the opposition strongly and said that the new law has ended one of their black earning avenues. So they are having problems.



Proof of surgical strike was also sought

The PM said that this was the time 4 years ago, when the country’s jambans carried out surgical strikes and destroyed the bases of terror. But these people were seeking evidence of surgical strikes from their jambajas. By opposing the surgical strike as well, these people have cleared their intention in front of the country.

At the initiative of India, when the whole world was celebrating International Yoga Day, these people sitting in India were opposing it. These people were opposing it when the tallest statue of Sardar Patel was being unveiled. PM Modi

Neither with the farmers, nor with the soldiers

The PM continued to attack the opposition and said, “These people are neither with the farmer nor with the youth nor with the brave soldiers.” Our government gave the benefit of one rank, one pension to the soldiers, then they also opposed it.

Yoga Day, Patel’s statue also opposed

PM Modi said that on the initiative of India, when the whole world was celebrating International Yoga Day, these people sitting in India were opposing it. The Prime Minister said that even when the tallest statue of Sardar Patel was being unveiled, these people were opposing it. He said that till date, no major leader has gone to the Statue of Unity.

Rafael came to the Indian Air Force and increased his strength, he also opposed him. But today the roar of Rafael from Ambala to Leh is encouraging the Indian jambajas. PM Narendra Modi

Ram temple worship also opposed

The PM said that Bhoomipujan has been done for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. These people were protesting in the Supreme Court first and then started opposing Bhoomipujan. The PM said, “With every changing date, these people protesting for protest are becoming irrelevant.”

PM Modi on agricultural laws – protesters worried about black money stop

They also have trouble with Rafael Jet

Modi said that the Air Force kept saying that we need modern fighter aircraft, but these people kept listening to them. When our government directly signed the Rafale fighter aircraft with the French government, then they had a problem. He said, “Rafael came with the Indian Air Force and increased his strength, he also opposed him. But today I am happy that Rafale aircraft is increasing the strength of Indian Air Force. His roar from Ambala to Leh is encouraging the Indian jambajas.