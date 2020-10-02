Air India One is equipped with the best facilities
The facilities are also special within PM Modi’s special plane. In this picture the seating arrangement inside the plane is clearly visible.
Comfortable seats to sit
Comfortable seats have been provided to sit within the PM’s special plane. Normally when PMs travel abroad long distances have to be traveled. In such a situation, the seats are quite comfortable.
Meeting room within the plane
This meeting room within the plane is excellent. You can sit here and have a PM meeting. The color used in the Boeing-777. They have white, light blue and orange colors. Light blue and white colors have been used more, while orange colored airplanes have been lined up in the middle.
See another picture of PM’s plane
Airforce pilots will fly this aircraft. Two such aircraft have been purchased and they cost around Rs 8458 crore.
1,013 km / h speed at 35,000 ft altitude
Armed with state-of-the-art facilities, strong security arrangements have also been made in this aircraft. The front of this ship has a jammer which blocks the radar signal of the enemy. It also does not have the effect of a missile attack.
