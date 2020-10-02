Air India One is equipped with the best facilities The facilities are also special within PM Modi’s special plane. In this picture the seating arrangement inside the plane is clearly visible.

Comfortable seats to sit Comfortable seats have been provided to sit within the PM’s special plane. Normally when PMs travel abroad long distances have to be traveled. In such a situation, the seats are quite comfortable.

Meeting room within the plane This meeting room within the plane is excellent. You can sit here and have a PM meeting. The color used in the Boeing-777. They have white, light blue and orange colors. Light blue and white colors have been used more, while orange colored airplanes have been lined up in the middle.

See another picture of PM’s plane Airforce pilots will fly this aircraft. Two such aircraft have been purchased and they cost around Rs 8458 crore.

1,013 km / h speed at 35,000 ft altitude Armed with state-of-the-art facilities, strong security arrangements have also been made in this aircraft. The front of this ship has a jammer which blocks the radar signal of the enemy. It also does not have the effect of a missile attack.

Once the Boeing 777 (Air India One) is refueled it can fly directly to the US. The aircraft will not be operated by Airforce but by Air India. If sources are to be believed, its call sign can be kept Airforce-One. Color and safety have been taken care of in the aircraft.