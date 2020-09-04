Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country’s young IPS officers in Hyderabad on Friday. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel joined PM Modi in the ‘Convocation Parade’ of National Police Academy through video conferencing. During this time, the Prime Minister spoke to young officials about his career. Meanwhile, there was a moment when PM remembered Ajay Devgan’s film Singham.

PM said- who grow up seeing Singham …

The Prime Minister, during his address, while referring to ‘Singham’ said, “When some of the policemen go on duty first, they feel that I should show my courage first, I should scare people.” I leave one of my spades in the people and those who are anti social elements should be shivering in my name. Those who become big by watching films with Singham, they get filled up in their minds and due to that the work done is missed.

‘Necessary to win people’s hearts by behavior’PM Modi further said, ‘Decide whether to create an impact on the common human or to add a bridge of love to the common human. If you create an effect, then you are very young, but if you add a bridge of love, then you will retire, even then where your first duty was, people will remember you that 20 years ago a young officer who came in our language Did not know then. But his behavior had won the hearts of people. Once you win the hearts of the common people, then their attitude will change automatically.

‘I meet young officers often’



The PM further said in his address that he regularly meets with IPS officers in Delhi. He said, ‘I regularly interact with young IPS officers in Delhi who have moved out of here. But due to Corona this year, I am unable to meet all of you. But I am sure that during my tenure, I will meet you all at some point.

‘Never lose the honor of khaki uniform’



The Prime Minister said that the human aspect of the khaki uniform in the Corona period has settled in the public memory of the public, as very good work has been done by the police especially during this COVID19 epidemic. PM Modi said that it is very important that you be proud of your uniform, never lose respect for your khaki uniform.