new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech has started in the United Nations General Assembly. He congratulated the 75th anniversary of the UN. PM Modi said that today there is a very big question in front of the whole world community, is the nature of the institution that was formed in the circumstances then, relevant even today? He said that a change in the reactions of the United Nations, a change in systems and a change in appearance is the need of the hour today.

UN needs introspection

The Prime Minister said that if we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, then many achievements are seen. There are also many examples, which raise the need for serious introspection in front of the United Nations.

PM Modi said, “It is right to say that the Third World War did not happen, but we cannot deny that there were many wars, many civil wars also. How many terror attacks kept the rivers of blood flowing. In these wars, in these attacks, those who were killed, they were humans like us. The millions of innocent children who had to dominate the world, left the world. How many people had to lose the capital of their lifetime, had to leave their dream home. At that time and even today, were the efforts of the United Nations enough? “

India sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries

The Prime Minister said that we consider the whole world as one family. It is part of our culture, culture and thinking. In the United Nations too, India has always given priority to world welfare. When India extends the hand of friendship to someone, it is not against any third country. When India strengthens the partnership of development, there is no thought of forcing any partner country behind it. We never lag behind in sharing experiences from our development journey. In this epidemic, India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

India’s vaccine will serve the whole of humanity

With this, he said, “As the world’s largest vaccine producing country, today I want to give another assurance to the global community. India’s vaccine production and vaccine delivery capabilities will serve to bring humanity out of this crisis. “

Agriculture Bill: Rahul Gandhi told the farmers – trying to kill you, being enslaved