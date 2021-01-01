new Delhi: The year 2021 has started and everyone is looking very excited about this year. Actually, due to the way the previous year has been spent for the whole world, people have been waiting for the new year for a long time. People hope that after the corona epidemic this year, life will come back on track once again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has similar hopes and for this, he has written a poem in the name of countrymen and shared it on Twitter.

What is poem

The poem written on the occasion of PM Modi’s New Year has gone viral. The title of this poem is ‘Abhi To Suraj Uga Hai’. His poem is going to arouse new hope in the new year. Listen to PM Modi’s poem as well

Let’s start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem ‘Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai’, written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w – MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

This poem of Prime Minister Modi has been shared on the Twitter handle of @mygovindia. Prime Minister Modi has given his voice to the poem along with writing the lines of this poem. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted the names of the countrymen and has greeted the new year.

Big gift on new year day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a big gift to the capital city Lucknow on the very first day of the new year. PM Modi gifted 1040 flats to the urban poor of Lucknow under the Light House Project. The Prime Minister also gave the first prize to the Uttar Pradesh in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban today. While the Prime Minister was involved in video conferencing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the stage.

The first date of New Year 2021 brought a big gift to the people of Lucknow. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Affordable Housing Scheme to fulfill the dream of giving people of EWS category living in the capital. It has been named LHP i.e. Light House Project. Under this project, 1040 flats will be prepared for the urban poor in about 2 acres on the housing development land under the Awadh Vihar Yojana in the capital Lucknow.