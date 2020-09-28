Today is the birthday of Lata Mangeshkar, the vocalist who spread the magic of her voice in all the film industry of the country including Bollywood. She has turned 91 years old. In such a situation, on the 91st birthday of Lata Mangeshkar, PM Modi called and talked to him and tweeted him on social media and also congratulated him on his birthday.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “I spoke to the respected Lata Didi and wished her a happy birthday. Wish her good and healthy and long life. Lata Didi’s name is known in every household. I consider myself lucky I got his love and blessings. “

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Lata’s voice has spread its magic in the country. He is a fan in the country and the world. She has also received many honors in the field of singing. Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award have been awarded for their invaluable contribution in the field of singing.

Lata has achieved many achievements in her life. However, he had to face many struggles in childhood. When she was only 13 years old, her father died of a heart attack. Master Vinayak has been a friend of Lata’s father who brought in the field of singing.