Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Rosh Hashanah to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the people there in Hebrew. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year. Let me tell you that the friendship of PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is very good.PM Modi tweeted, ‘My hearty greetings to my friend Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world, Rosh Hashanah. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. PM Modi greeted the Jewish New Year in Hebrew along with English.

Let us tell you that earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had wished PM Modi a happy birthday. He also wished PM Modi on Twitter in English, Hebrew and Hindi.