Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people on the first day of Navratri and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity in their lives. He said in a tweet that the goddess be safe, healthy and prosperous by the grace of Goddess. Prime Minister Modi said, “Salute to mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. By his grace our house remains safe, healthy and prosperous. May His blessings empower us to bring positive changes in the lives of the poor and the underprivileged “

Worshiping the Mother Goddess in temples across the country from today

Let us tell you that Navratri has started from today (Saturday). Goddess Mother is being worshiped in temples across the country since morning. Devotees are also taking precautions in view of the Corona epidemic. Amidst strict adherence to the rules related to Kovid-19, the annual “Navratri Brahmotsavam” of Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala began on Friday. A temple official said that in view of the coronavirus epidemic situation, the temple’s manager Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) decided to organize the 9-day long festival without involving devotees. He said that “Brahmotsavam” is being done inside the temple, in which only senior priests and top TTD officials are taking precaution.

Many big leaders congratulated the countrymen

At the same time, many big leaders have also congratulated all the countrymen on Navratri. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted “Navratri is a symbol of austerity, sadhana and Shakti worship. Warmest greetings to all the countrymen of Navratri’s mahaparva. May Goddess Bhagwati maintain her blessings and blessings to all. Jai Mata Di! Congratulating the countrymen, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted “Warmest greetings to all of you and your entire family for the festival of Sharadiya Navratri. Or Goddess Sarvabhuteshu Shailputri Rupen Sanstha. Namastasai, Namastasai, Namastasai Namo Namah: Jai Mata Di!” Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda wrote “Vande wanchathalabhay chandrardhikritashekram vrisharundhaan shuldharan shailputri yashasvinam || Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious festival of Navratri. Mother Shailputri, the symbol of Mother Durga’s first look, strength and welfare of the entire world, This is the prayer. “

