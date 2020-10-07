Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and also praised his personal role in nurturing the privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. PM Modi greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin through a telephone conversation on his 68th birthday. Let me tell you that earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated PM Modi by sending a letter on his birthday.PM Modi tweeted that I spoke to my friend Vladimir Putin today and wished him a happy birthday. Along with this, he also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal contribution in strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

‘Important role played in India-Russia relationship’

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi also recalled his long association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that was later played in the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to keep in touch in the coming days, including the challenges posed by the Korana epidemic. The statement said that Prime Minister Modi has expressed his desire to welcome President Putin to India after the public health situation is normal.