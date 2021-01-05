new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today. PM Modi will dedicate this pipeline to the country through video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this will be a significant achievement in the construction of ‘one country, one gas grid’. Gail has built a 450 km long pipeline.

The PMO said that it has a transport capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic meters per day and will carry natural gas from the liquefied natural gas terminal in Kochi to Mangaluru. It will pass through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

How much does it cost

The entire cost of the project is around 3000 crores and its construction created 12 lakh labor days of employment. At the same time, laying this pipeline was an engineering challenge as it was necessary to cross the water bodies in more than 100 places due to the pipeline. This was done through a special technique called horizontal directional drilling method.

Air pollution will reduce

The pipeline will provide environmentally friendly and cheaper fuel to homes as piped natural gas (PNG) and the transport sector will get compressed natural gas (CNG). In the districts through which this pipeline will pass, commercial and industrial units will get natural gas. In addition, the consumption of clean fuel will reduce air pollution, which will improve air quality.

