PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of ‘Light House Project’ (LHP) in six states of the country at 11 am on Friday

Under LHP, central government will build more than 1,000 houses in Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot

On the first day of the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) is going to give home gifts to the poor people living in cities. PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Light House Project’ (LHP) in six states on Friday at 11 am. Explain that under the LHP, the central government will build more than 1,000-1000 houses in six cities – Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted this on Thursday night. The PM said in his tweet, ‘On the first day of 2021 New Year, I will attend an event aimed at changing the urban landscape of India. I will lay the foundation of the light haute project. Along with this, PMAY and Asha India Awards will also be distributed.

Home will be available for a quarter to five lakh rupees

In fact, houses are being constructed for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the LHP project to provide roof to the urban poor using green construction technology. Under this, 415 sq ft flats will be handed over to the urban poor (EWS) for just Rs five lakh.

The cost of the house will be so much rupees

According to the information, the cost of houses is Rs 12.59 lakh, out of which Rs 7.83 lakh will be given as a grant from the Central and State Government. The remaining 4.76 lakh rupees will have to be paid by the beneficiaries. Allotment of flats will be as per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Feature of light house project

34.50 square meter carpet area

The 14-storey tower will be

1,040 flats to be built

415 sq ft flat

Construction will be completed in one year

Regarding the project in Lucknow, UP Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon said that the project is being implemented in the Awadh Vihar Yojana located on Shaheed Path. Due to the use of new technology, the construction work will be completed in about a year. Using pre fabricated materials, construction will be more durable and environmentally friendly.