new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of the country with ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. This will be the last Mann Ki Baat radio program of the year. For the last one month, tension has been seen in the country about the agricultural law. Hundreds of farmers are agitating against the agricultural law. It is believed that this time PM Modi can talk about agriculture law and some important issues related to it in his Mann Ki Baat program.

Let me tell you, the farmer has been continuously protesting on the Delhi border for the past one month regarding the agricultural law. There is a direct demand of farmers that the government should withdraw all three agricultural laws, otherwise they will continue to express their opposition on the border. At the same time, PM Modi, meanwhile, giving information about the agricultural law to farmers, has talked about no harm from it. But the farmers are firm on their demand.

PM Modi said earlier that the opposition has provoked farmers against the agriculture law. Without naming any party and leader, he said that the farmers of the country have been misled. Which is nothing but a way to do dirty politics. It is expected that PM Modi can once again talk about the agricultural law in his Mann Ki Baat program.

At the same time, angry about the agricultural law, farmers have decided to protest against the law by clapping and thali. He has also appealed to his supporters to support him by playing clap plate.

Let me tell you, the farmer leaders have also decided to hold talks with the government once again. This conversation is to be held on December 29 at 11 am. It is being told that the talks will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

