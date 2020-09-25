new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Assembly on 26 September 2020 at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the current program, he has been appointed as the first speaker on 26 September (Saturday). The meeting will be held at 9 am in New York, ie around 6.30 pm Indian time (TBC).

The theme of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session was “the future we want, the United Nations that we need: effective multilateral action in the face of COVID-19, affirming our collective commitment to multilateralism.” Since the United Nations General Assembly is being held this year against the backdrop of the corona virus epidemic, it is becoming almost entirely virtual. Therefore, the Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast as a pre-recorded video message in the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York.

Some priority issues for India during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly are: –

To strengthen global action on counter-terrorism, India will push for greater transparency in the process of listing and deleting institutions and individuals in the listing committees that decide on the ban.

– Being one of the largest Troop Contributing Country (UN sending its troops to the UN Peace Mission) for the UN, India wanted a more active participation in the process of setting up a mandate for the UN’s peace mission.

– To continue India’s active participation on issues related to sustainable development and climate change.

– To highlight the support provided to India as a global pharmacy in fighting Kovid-19 disease to more than 150 countries of the world, promoting India’s role as a healthcare provider.

The year 2020 is also the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women. In such a situation, India will repeat its commitments and achievements in women-led development.

– India’s role as South-South development partner will also be emphasized. Especially in the context of the India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund.

India’s commitment to the idea of ​​a global partnership under SDG 17 on climate change will be highlighted. Especially the steps like the establishment of the International Solar Alliance.

– India will be a temporary member of the UNSC for the next two years, where it will follow the 5-S vision, which includes respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace and prosperity.

– Among India’s priorities – Effective response to international terrorism, NORMS (new guideline for reform of multilateral system), streamlining technology and peace setting for all so as to achieve inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security. Can.

