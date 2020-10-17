new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the situation of corona epidemic in the country and preparations for vaccine distribution, he further directed that we should use the experience of successful organizing elections and disaster management in the country. The Prime Minister said that vaccine delivery and administration systems should be implemented in a uniform manner, involving the participation of states, union territories, district level officials, civil society organizations, volunteers, citizens and experts in all the required domains. Should have a strong IT backbone and the system should be designed in such a way that it has lasting value for our health system.

Two Pan India studies on the genome of Corona virus in India conducted by ICMR and Bio-Technology show that the virus is genetically stable and there has been no major change in the virus. The Prime Minister insisted on being cautious on the decline of Corona cases and concluding while continuing efforts to prevent the epidemic, emphasizing continued social disturbances, proper behavior such as wearing masks, social distance considerations and especially upcoming festivals It is important to be cautious in view of the weather, the Prime Minister noted the daily Kovid affairs and a steady decline in the growth rate.

Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, of which 2 are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III, Indian scientific and research teams have research capabilities in neighboring countries ie Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka. To further strengthen cooperation, further cooperation is requested from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar and Bhutan for clinical trials in their countries. The PM directed that we should not limit our efforts in our immediate neighborhood, but reach across the world to provide vaccines, medicines and IT platforms for vaccine delivery system.

The Prime Minister further directed that the reach of the vaccine should be rapidly ensured, keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country, the Prime Minister insisted that every step in logistics, distribution and administration be strictly implemented. needed. This should include cold storage chains, distribution networks, monitoring mechanisms, advance assessment and advanced planning of necessary equipment preparation. There should be a strong IT backbone in the entire process and the system should be designed in such a way that there is a sustainable system for our health system. Overall, PM Modi wants to take the necessary storage, distribution and management for vaccination before Chak Chauband so that after the vaccine does not stop.

