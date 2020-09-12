Highlights: PM Modi was inaugurating the houses built under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again advised the countrymen to avoid Corona. Giving a new mantra on Saturday, he said that ‘there is no laxity till medicine is done’. Prime Minister Modi advised not to forget the mantra of two yards, the mask is necessary. The Prime Minister said, “I say it again and again. Remember it. You accept me. See, there is no laxity unless there is medicine. Two yards, a mask is necessary, do not forget this mantra. Your health should be good. “

One has to be vigilant till vaccine formation

The Prime Minister advised people to always be cautious of corona during the inauguration of houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi gave a message to the countrymen about medicine, that people should take extra precautions till the vaccine comes.

Start a new life: PM

Addressing the beneficiaries of the housing scheme, PM Modi said, you will say to all your colleagues that this house is the new basis for your better future. Start a new life of your new life from here. Now take your children, your family to new heights. If you move forward, the country will also move forward. He has said that it is not just a plan to build houses. The Prime Minister said that the objective of the scheme is that poor people should get out of their daily struggle like home, electricity, water, fuel and concentrate on their future and progress.

Now the government goes to the people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that earlier the poor used to run after the government, now the government is going to the people. Modi said that now the name cannot be added or subtracted to the list as per one’s wish. Scientific and transparent methods are being adopted from selection to manufacture. The Prime Minister said, “Earlier the houses were built, there was also lack of transparency, there were many irregularities, so the quality of those houses was also very poor. The beneficiaries had to visit the government offices also. The houses which were built earlier They were not able to enter home. “