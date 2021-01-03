The Drug Controller General of India has approved the use of the corona virus vaccine in India. PM Modi tweeted to the countrymen and congratulated them on getting the approval of the Corona vaccine. PM Modi has described the approval of the vaccine as a turning point in the fight against Kovid-19. PM Modi also thanked all the scientists involved in making the vaccine.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use of ‘Kovishield’ of Serum Institute in India and ‘Kovaxin’ of Bharat Biotech. PM Modi has expressed the hope of making the country Kovid free by three consecutive tweets.

PM Modi wrote in his tweet, “DCGI’s step will prove to be very important in India’s fight against corona virus. Through ‘Kovishield’ and ‘Kovaccin’ will help in making the country corona free. Thank you to all the scientists involved in making the vaccine. ”

PM Modi has also linked the announcement of DCGI with self-reliant India. PM Modi further said, “It is a matter of pride for the citizens of the country that both the vaccines which have been approved for emergency use have been manufactured in India. This shows how hard the scientists of the country are working to create a self-reliant India.

PM Modi did not forget to thank the Kovid wars. He wrote, “We are thankful to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police, sweepers and all Kovid wars. Kovid wars have done excellent work in very difficult circumstances. We will always be indebted to people to save their lives.

Indigenous vaccine is covicin

Kovacine is India’s indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech and NIV Pune have prepared this vaccine together. Kovacine is the first indigenous vaccine in the country that has been approved by DCGI. At the same time, the vaccine of Oxford and Astragenka is being made in India by Serum Institute of India. The Oxford vaccine is named ‘Covishield’.

