Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on a range of topics including bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in important areas. In his opening statement at the Digital Bilateral Summit, PM Modi said that he was confident that the ruling party’s major victory in the elections based on the policies of the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka would further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

He said, “After your party’s victory in the elections, the opportunity has come for the beginning of a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka relations.” People of both countries are looking at us with new hopes and expectations. ”Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a new term on 9 August. His party ‘Sri Lanka People’s Front’ secured a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. PM Modi said that India gives priority to its relations with Sri Lanka.

Also read: Raut said – issues can be parceled from Mumbai for Bihar elections

The operation to douse off the fire on MT New Diamond ship provided an opportunity for greater cooperation between the two countries: Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa at Virtual Bilateral Summit pic.twitter.com/hSMRT8MDO1 – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Regarding PM Modi’s talks with the Sri Lankan PM, the External Affairs Ministry said that this dialogue will help in deciding the strong ambitious agenda of the relationship. The results of this conference are tangible and forward-looking.

The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa has mentioned the Jaffna Cultural Center on Khasor which was prepared with the help of India. This center is almost ready and PM Rajapaksa has also invited PM Modi for its inauguration.

The Ministry of External Affairs told that PM Modi has expressed the hope that the temporary ban imposed by Sri Lanka on some products will be lifted soon as it will benefit Sri Lankan economy and common people.