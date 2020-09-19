PM Modi has once again come into action mode amid rising cases of Kovid-19. He will communicate with chief ministers of the most affected states next week. According to sources, PM Modi will hold a meeting with the CMs of about a dozen states on 23 September.CMs of a dozen states including Delhi, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra will participate in this meeting. According to sources, if needed, a meeting with different chief ministers can be held in two days. Due to Kovid-19, the government is considering ending the Parliament session before the scheduled time.

Cases of corona continuously increasing

Let us know that the new cases of Kovid in the country have been increasing rapidly for the last few days. In the last one week only one third of the cases in the world have come from India. The speed at which new cases are coming to India may lead to the highest number of cases in India by the end of October. However, India also has the largest number of cured patients and the same fact has been in India’s favor so far. But for the last seven days, the number of deaths has also increased and in the same month the number of deaths can also reach close to 1 lakh.

PM has held meetings with chief ministers earlier also

Earlier on 10 August, PM Modi dealt with the Kovid epidemic through video conferencing with CMs and other senior officials of ten states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The measure was reviewed. Then these ten states were the most affected states by Kovid. In this, the PM praised all the states and said that Team India has done a remarkable job of working together.

PM Modi has addressed the country many times

During that time PM Modi had said that about 80 percent of the active cases are from the 10 states involved in this meeting, and if the virus is controlled in these ten states, then the whole country will win with Kovid. But since then its outbreak has steadily increased in Karnataka and other states including Delhi. PM Modi has so far met half a dozen times on the issue of Kovid with all CMs. He has also addressed the country several times on this issue.