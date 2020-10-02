Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Indian Scientist (Vaibhav) summit on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday. The conference provides a platform to global and overseas Indian researchers and academics.A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the purpose of this conference is to bring veterans of Indian origin on a platform that are connected with academic and research institutions around the world. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this conference from October 2 to 31 through video conference.

Scientists from 55 countries will be involved

Modi tweeted, “I am eager to attend tomorrow’s Vaibhav Summit.” This conference brings together global scientists and researchers of Indian origin. Join you on October 2 at 6:30 pm. It is worth noting that this conference will be attended by more than 3,000 scientists-academics of Indian origin from 55 countries and more than 10,000 migrant scientists and academicians.