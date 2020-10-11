Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will on Sunday launch a scheme to distribute property cards under the ‘ownership’ scheme to land-owning owners through video conferencing as part of major reform efforts for change in rural India. Under this scheme, about one lakh real estate owners will be able to download property cards from the link received through SMS on their mobile phones.The respective state governments will distribute physical cards. Under this, people from 763 villages in 6 states will be benefited, including 346 in Uttar Pradesh, 221 in Haryana, 100 in Maharashtra, 44 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Uttarakhand and 2 in Karnataka. The beneficiaries of all the states except Maharashtra will get the physical card within 1 day, while the land owners of Maharashtra may take 1 month to get the property card, as the Maharashtra government arranges to apply the normal fee for the property card. Has been

With this scheme, landowners will be able to use their property as a financial asset. It can be used for other financial benefits including application of loan etc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also talk to some beneficiaries on the occasion of launching this scheme. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj will also be present on the occasion. The program will begin at 11:00 am.

What is ownership plan

This is a special scheme started by the Central Government’s Ministry of Panchayati Raj. It was announced by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, 24 April 2020. The purpose of this scheme is to distribute property cards to give ‘record of rights’ to people in rural areas. This scheme will be implemented in a phased manner in 4 years. It is to be completed between 2020 and 2024 and 6.62 lakh villages of the country are to be covered.

Out of this, one lakh villages will be covered during the initial phase (pilot phase) during 2000-21. This initial phase will include villages in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka as well as some villages bordering Punjab and Rajasthan.