<br><div itemprop="video" itemscope="" itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/VideoObject"><meta itemprop="mainEntityOfPage" content="https:\/\/navbharattimes.indiatimes.com\/india\/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-worlds-longest-atal-tunnel-on-saturday-see-what-is-unique\/videoshow\/78447514.cms"\/><meta itemprop="uploadDate" content="2020-10-02T18:42:42+05:30"\/><meta itemprop="headline" content="PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 '\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917' \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924?"\/><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2020-10-02T18:42:42+05:30"\/><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2020-10-02T18:42:42+05:30"\/><meta itemprop="name" content="PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 '\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917' \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924?"\/><meta itemprop="contenturl" content="https:\/\/slike-v.akamaized.net\/1x\/pc\/1xpcrt1kzo\/6a2f1f0d32_F40_360p_600.mp4"\/><meta itemprop="author" content="Navbharat Times"\/><meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https:\/\/static.langimg.com\/thumb\/msid-78447514,width-680,height-380,resizemode-75\/navbharat-times.jpg"\/><div class="default-outer-player desktop" id="parent_video_show_container" data-attr-slk="78447514"><div class="image-container" tabindex="0" role="button"><span itemprop="image" itemscope="" itemtype="https:\/\/schema.org\/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https:\/\/static.langimg.com\/thumb\/msid-78447514,width-1600,height-900,resizemode-75\/navbharat-times.jpg"\/><meta content="1200" itemprop="width"\/><meta content="900" itemprop="height"\/><\/span><\/div><\/div><div class="con_social"><p>Embed<\/p><div style="display:none" class="emmbedUrl"><p><span class="txt">Press CTRL + C to copy<\/span><span class="close_icon">X<\/span><\/p><p><iframe src = "\/\/ tvid.in\/1xpcrt1kzo\/lang?autoplay=false" style = "height: 100%; width: 100%; max-height: 100%; max-width: 100%; visibility: visible; " border = "0" frameBorder = "0" seamless = "" scrolling = "no" allowfullscreen = "true" mozallowfullscreen = "true" allowtransparency = "true"> <\/iframe><\/p><\/div><\/div><div class="con_wrap"><div class="enable-read-more"><p><h2 class="caption text_ellipsis videodesc" itemprop="description">New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important Atal Tunnel (Tunnel) in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world.<\/h2><\/p><p><span class="readmore expand"> <\/span><\/p><\/div><p><span class="newsdate">02 Oct 2020, 6:42 PM IST<\/span><\/p><\/div><\/div> .
Leave a Reply