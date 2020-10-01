New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal tunnel in Rohtang at 10 am on October 3, 2020. The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. This 9 kilometer long tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier, the valley was cut every year for about 6 months due to heavy snowfall.

The Atal Tunnel is at an altitude of 3000 meters i.e. about 10,000 feet from the sea, it has been built with ultra-modern facilities in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas. The Atal Tunnel reduces the distance of 46 km of road between Manali and Leh, saving about 4 to 5 hours in time.

The south gate of the Atal tunnel is located 25 kilometers from Manali at an altitude of 3060 meters, while the north gate of the tunnel is located at 3071 elevation near village Teling, Sissu in the Lahaul Valley. It is a horseshoe-shaped single tube, double lane tunnel with a road of 8 mounts. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 mounts.

It is 10.5 meters wide and also has a 3.6 x 2.25 mounts fire proof emergency tunnel, it has been built above the main tunnel. The Atal Tunnel is designed for 1500 trucks per day with a traffic of 3000 cars per day and a maximum speed of 80 km / h. It has uninterrupted power supply including ventilation system, SCADA controlled fire fighting, lighting and surveillance system.

Key safety features of the tunnel

(a) Both portals have tunnel entry barriers,

(b) Telephone connection for every 150 MTR for emergency communication,

(c) There is a fire hydrant system at every 60 MTR,

(d) Auto incident detection system with CCTV cameras on every 250 mounts

(e) There is an air quality monitoring system every 1 kilometer,

(f) There are evacuation light / exit instruction boards on every 25 mounts,

(g) The entire tunnel is an audio broadcasting system ie loudspeaker announcement system,

(h) Fire rated dampers every 50 meters,

(i) cameras every 60 meters,

The Border Roads Organization worked tirelessly to overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges, including the toughest road in the 587 meters Seri Nala Fault Zone, connecting the channel on both sides on October 15, 2017 went. After attending the inauguration ceremony of Atal Tunnel at South Portal, Manali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend public celebrations in Lahaul Spiti’s Sisu and Solang Valley.

