In the wake of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the political mercury is high. Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government at the center is continuously engaged in giving special gifts to Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects costing more than Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar today. In addition, PM Modi will also inaugurate services connecting 45,945 villages of the state with optical fiber network. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of these projects through video conferencing at 12 noon today.A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the total length of the nine highway projects is about 350 km. Their cost is Rs 14,258 crore. PM Modi has launched and inaugurated several development schemes in Bihar in recent times. These projects are related to rail, bridge, drinking water and irrigation. Elections are to be held in the state in October-November.

The PMO said in its statement that the proposed highways will pave the way for the development of the state, provide better connectivity and facilities to the people, it will also lead to economic development. These projects will facilitate the movement of goods along with people from neighboring states especially Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In 2015, Modi announced a special package for development in Bihar. The package included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore. Of these, 13 projects have been completed and work on 38 projects is in progress. The remaining projects are to begin.

After the completion of these projects, bridges on all the rivers of Bihar will be ready and all major highways will be widened and strengthened. Giving detailed information about optical fiber internet service, the PMO described it as a prestigious project under which all 45,945 villages of the state will be connected. This will bring a ‘digital revolution’ in remote areas of the state. The project will be implemented with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centers (CSC).

The PMO said that CSC has 34,821 centers across Bihar and will use its workforce in this project. The project will provide one Wi-Fi and five free connections to government institutions such as primary schools and Anganwadi centers. With this project, people will get the benefit of digital services.