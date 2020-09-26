Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly meeting online on Saturday. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly today, the focus of his speech will be on the global fight against terrorism. It will also focus on India’s priorities as a member of the Security Council. It is expected that the manner in which Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spewed poison against Kashmir and India on this United Nations Forum, PM Modi can give a befitting reply in gestures.

The United Nations General Assembly is being held online due to the corona virus epidemic. It is believed that India will push for greater transparency in the process of listing or removing entities and individuals from the UN approval committees. Explain that the theme of the 75th UN General Assembly of the United Nations in the era of Corona crisis is ‘The Future We Want, The United Nations We Need, Re-framing Our Collective Commitment to Multilatralism-Confronting the Kovid-19 Through Effective Multilateral Action.’

India boycotted Imran Khan’s speech at UN

Official sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-recorded address will be held at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York at around 9 am local time. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first speaker in the morning. Sources said that during the ongoing 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, India’s priority would be to emphasize further strengthening of global action against terrorism.

At the same time, India’s permanent representative in the UN described Imran Khan’s statement as diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s statement included making false accusations, making personal attacks, and commenting on India not seeing the condition of minorities in his country. He said that the answer will be given in the Right to Reply.

There is a possibility that PM Modi may give a befitting reply to Pakistan during his speech. Because while addressing the United Nations Assembly, Imran Khan has once again resorted to lies and said that the RSS is trying to leave India behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru to make India a Hindu nation.

However, India has boycotted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. As soon as Imran Khan was named for the speech, the members of the Indian delegation left the House. Actually, India has done this boycott to raise the Kashmir issue on behalf of Pakistan and make a statement against India.

