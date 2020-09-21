Highlights: In the midnight of 21 September, Prime Minister Modi will address the high level UNGA meeting

The session this time is special because no one other than President Trump will be present there.

The heads of the nation have already recorded their speeches and they will be heard in the first day’s session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a high level UNGA meeting tonight on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The UN General Assembly is starting on 21 September. On this historic occasion, 193 UN members will take pledge on the agenda of mutual cooperation and development in future. This meeting in New York will begin at 6:30 in the evening. Prime Minister Modi can also talk about the crisis of corona epidemic worldwide.

‘This session will be historic’

India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Thirumurthy had said that the session is going to be historic in many ways. Prime Minister Modi is taking part in two debates this time. In the first debate, PM Modi will give a general statement while in the second debate PM Modi will talk about his country’s participation in the UNGA. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will also participate in UNGA ministerial meetings.



Virtual session due to Kovid

This time due to Corona, representatives and heads of countries will not be present face to face, but the session will be conducted through video conferencing. Global leaders will deliver their recorded speeches for the session. The United States is the host country of the United Nations and only Trump will be the leader who will be present and address there. Apart from this, there will be a record speech of the President of China. Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdoआनan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Head of State Hasan Rouhani will also join the digital discussion.