PM Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. Addressing the gathering in a virtual manner due to the Corona epidemic, PM Modi strongly raised the demand for change in the form of the United Nations on the one hand, Pakistan on the other hand promoting terrorism and fellow countries in the name of development, China in the debt trap But even without naming, it was targeted in gestures. PM Modi said that India considers the world as its family and is working for humanity. The PM also mentioned India’s contribution in the war against the corona virus epidemic.

PM Modi, referring to the achievements and failures of the United Nations, said, “It is okay to say that the Third World War did not take place.” But we cannot deny that there were many wars, civil wars. How many terror attacks caused the world to tremble. Rivers of blood kept flowing. Those killed in these attacks were human beings like us and you. The millions of children who had to be absorbed in the world left the world. How many people lost their lifetime capital. What were the efforts of the United Nations at that time and even today? The whole world has been struggling with the corona epidemic for the last 8-9 months. Where is the United Nations dealing with this epidemic? A change in the nature of the United Nations is the need of the hour today.

Targeting China, the PM said, “When India extends the hand of friendship to someone, it is not against any third. When India strengthens the partnership of development, there is no thought of forcing any partner country behind it. We have never been behind in sharing the experience of our development journey. “It is believed that the PM’s point was towards China’s debt policy, under which he first imposed debt on many small countries and then gave them their terms Forcing to obey.

PM Modi said that in this difficult time of the epidemic, India has sent essential medicines to 150 countries. As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to assure the global community that India’s vaccine production capacity will help in bringing humanity out of this crisis. We are moving towards Phase 3 clinical trials in India and our neighborhood. India will help everyone in creating cold chains for vaccine delivery.

PM Modi reiterated the strong stand against terrorism, saying, “From January next year, India will fulfill its responsibility as a temporary member of the Security Council.” Many countries of the world express their gratitude for the confidence they have placed in India. We will use the prestige and experience of being the largest democracy in the world for world interest. Our path is from Janakalyan to Jagakalyan. The voice of India will always rise to peace, security, and prosperity. The voice of India will rise against the enemies of humanity, mankind and human values ​​- terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs, money laundering. India will never hesitate to raise its voice against the enemies of humanity including terrorism.