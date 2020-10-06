Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders reviewed the initiatives taken by the two countries in the water, agriculture and innovation sectors. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that the two leaders also discussed increasing cooperation on the steps taken against the Kovid-19 epidemic.

PM Modi tweeted, “I spoke to my friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone. Both talked about increasing cooperation against Kovid-19. Also, we reviewed the initiatives taken by both the countries in agriculture and innovation sector.

According to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations in the context of Kovid-19, especially research, development of testing instruments and vaccines to identify the disease, etc. According to the statement, there was an agreement between the two leaders to cooperate not only the people of both countries but also in this important areas for the good of humanity.

According to Netanyahu’s official Twitter handle, “The two leaders have agreed to promote and continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against the corona virus and to insist on technical cooperation and investigation in this regard.” India and Israel are supporting each other in the fight against 19, and a high-level Israeli delegation is testing a quick test kit in India.

Sources say that when the time comes, there has been agreement between the two countries about the production of vaccines. Sources attached to it said that Israel may join the International Solar Alliance soon. Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a global initiative for this.

