Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi about the alleged gang rape case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi asked CM Yogi to take tough action against the culprits. CM Yogi wrote in his tweet, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on the incident of Hathras and said that the strictest action should be taken against the culprits.”

In another tweet, Yogi said, “There will be no escape for the unfortunate incident that happened to the girl child in Hathras. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter. This team will submit its report in the next seven days. To ensure justice immediately For this case will be tried in fast track court. “

Priyanka Gandhi seeks resignation of Yogi Adityanath

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged funeral of the victim of gang rape in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and alleged that only injustice was done in the BJP government in the state Dominated. He tweeted, “At 2.30 in the night, the family kept grudging but the body of the victim of Hathras was forcibly burnt by the UP administration. The government did not give protection to her while she was alive. The government did not provide timely treatment when he was attacked.

The Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh claimed, “After the death of the victim, the government took away the right of the family to the funeral of the daughter and did not even honor the deceased.” Gross inhumanity. You did not stop crime, rather you behaved like criminals. The torture did not stop, tortured an innocent child and her family doubly. Yogi Adityanath, you resign. There is no justice in your rule, only injustice is dominated. ”

According to reports, the police cremated the victim of the Hathras case late on Tuesday. On September 14, a girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district.

