Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again address the country at six o’clock in the midst of the Corona epidemic. He gave information about it by tweeting. PM Modi said, “I will send a message to the nation at six o’clock this evening.” You must join.

Ever since the Corona infection started in India, PM Modi has issued a message to the nation several times. In March, he started the corona infection and on March 19, he appealed to the people for a curfew.

After this, in his address to the nation on 24 March, he announced a 21-day lockdown. In his address to the latter nation, he announced a package of 20 lakh crore rupees for self-reliant India campaign.