New update

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:32:50 (IST) Sources said that the pre-recorded PM Modi’s video statement will be broadcast around 9 am local time of New York and 6.30 pm Indian time. He will be the first speaker of the evening meeting.

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:32:40 (IST) In view of the worldwide Kovid-19 pandemic caused by the corona virus, world leaders are addressing the UNGA session only through video message.

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:32:12 (IST) Official sources said India’s priorities for the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly included a demand for global action on terrorism.

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:32:05 (IST) There is no doubt that Prime Minister Modi will not do baseless and irrational things like the Pakistani PM, but he can definitely reveal the role of Pakistan in global terrorism.

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:31:51 (IST) Earlier, Pak PM Imran Khan, while addressing UNGA, used to spew venom against India on Friday. Now the eyes of the whole world are set on PM Modi’s speech.

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:31:40 (IST) Today is the address of PM Narendra Modi in the United Nations General Assembly. It is believed that PM Modi can definitely reveal the role of Pakistan in global terrorism.