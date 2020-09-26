Sat, 26 Sep 2020 17:32:50 (IST)
UNGA75 LIVE: PM Modi addressing UN General Assembly
PM Modi is addressing the United Nations General Assembly. It is believed that PM Modi can definitely reveal the role of Pakistan in global terrorism. Earlier, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed UNGA on Friday, spewing venom fiercely against India.
Sources said that the pre-recorded PM Modi’s video statement will be broadcast around 9 am local time of New York and 6.30 pm Indian time. He will be the first speaker of the evening meeting.
In view of the worldwide Kovid-19 pandemic caused by the corona virus, world leaders are addressing the UNGA session only through video message.
Official sources said India’s priorities for the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly included a demand for global action on terrorism.
There is no doubt that Prime Minister Modi will not do baseless and irrational things like the Pakistani PM, but he can definitely reveal the role of Pakistan in global terrorism.
Earlier, Pak PM Imran Khan, while addressing UNGA, used to spew venom against India on Friday. Now the eyes of the whole world are set on PM Modi’s speech.
Today is the address of PM Narendra Modi in the United Nations General Assembly. It is believed that PM Modi can definitely reveal the role of Pakistan in global terrorism.
