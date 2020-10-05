Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. In this conversation, PM Modi greeted the Israeli PM and the people of the country for the Jewish New Year and Sukkot festival. The PMO has informed about the talks between the two leaders.The two leaders reviewed the initiatives taken by the two countries in the fields of water, agriculture and innovation. In a tweet, Modi said that the two leaders also discussed increasing cooperation on steps taken against the Kovid-19 epidemic. Modi tweeted, ‘I spoke to my friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone. The two talked about increasing cooperation against Kovid-19. At the same time, we reviewed the initiatives taken by both countries in the field of agriculture and innovation. ‘

Giving details of the conversation on the official Twitter handle of the Israeli PM, it was reported, ‘In this conversation, the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the fight against Corona, advancing bilateral relations. It has also been agreed to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field of solar energy.

Let me tell you that there is a very good friendship between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu. The two leaders often hold phone conversations to discuss global issues. Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Rosh Hashanah in Hebrew.