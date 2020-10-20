new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation once again today amidst deadly corona virus in the country. PM Modi said that till the vaccine of this epidemic comes, we should not let our fight against Corona weaken. The Prime Minister also said that whenever the corona vaccine comes, the government is preparing to make it available to every citizen.

PM Modi said, “We Indians have come a long way in the fight against Corona, from the Janata curfew till date. Over time, economic activity is also increasing rapidly. Most of us should take up our responsibilities. Getting out of the houses again everyday. “

The Prime Minister said, “But we must not forget that the lockdown may have gone, the virus has not gone. In the last 7-8 months, with the efforts of every Indian, we should not let the deteriorating situation that India is in today. is.”

PM Modi said, “Today, the recovery rate in the country is good, Fatality rate is low. India is succeeding in saving more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. Tests in the fight against the Kovid epidemic. Has been a big strength of ours. “

The Prime Minister said, following the mantra of “Seva Parmo Dharma”, our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be reckless. It is not that Corona is gone, or there is no danger of Corona now. “

PM Modi said that after years we are seeing this happening that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also working hard for the vaccine. Many Corona vaccines are currently underway in India. Some of these are on advanced stage.

The Prime Minister said that whenever the Corona vaccine arrives, the government’s preparations are also on how to reach every Indian as soon as possible. The vaccine should reach every citizen, work is being done fast for this.

