new Delhi: PM Modi once again addressed the country today. During this, he said that during the festive season, we should not forget that the corona is not over. We should not let the deteriorating situation Barat is in. Recovery rate is better in India. We are in a good position from countries like America, Brazil and Britain. Today, more than 90 lakh beds are available for corona patients in our country, there are 12 thousand corona centers. Economic activity is increasing gradually.

PM Modi said that we should not forget that even though the lockdown has gone, the virus has not gone. He said, “Until success is achieved, do not be negligent. Until the vaccine of this epidemic comes, we should not let our fight with Corona weaken.

He said, “After years we are seeing this happening that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity.” Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also working hard for vaccine. Many Corona vaccines are currently in operation in India. Some of these are on advanced stage.

PM Modi said, “Whenever the vaccine of Corona will come, the government is also preparing for how it reaches every Indian as soon as possible.” Vaccine reached every citizen, work is being done fast for this.

Let us know that earlier in the Corona era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the country a total of 6 times and this is the seventh occasion, before addressing the country on 19 March, 24 March, 3 April, 14 April, 12 May and 30 June. Have been

Please tell that the situation of corona in the country remains serious even at this time. The total number of corona cases in the country is close to 76 lakhs and one lakh people have died due to this epidemic. However, the number of active cases has decreased in the country in a few days. At the same time, the country is now in the process of unlocking and facilities like markets, cinema halls, schools are continuously opening and festivals are also close,