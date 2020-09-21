Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the Cabinet’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of rabi crops as historic. Prime Minister Modi has claimed that this decision will benefit crores of farmers. He said that it is a great privilege for us to work for the welfare of farmers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi has approved the increase in MSP of six rabi crops. The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal. At the same time, MSP of gram, lentil, mustard, barley and safflower has also been increased.

After the government’s decision, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘It is a great privilege for us to work for the welfare of farmers. In line with our priorities to work for the benefit of the donors, the Cabinet has taken another historic decision to increase the MSP. This will benefit crores of farmers. ‘

He further wrote, ‘While more MSP will empower the farmers, it will also help in doubling their income. The increased MSP with the approval of Parliament for agricultural reforms will ensure the dignity and prosperity of the donors. Jai Kisan. ‘

At the same time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar reiterated in the Lok Sabha that the MSP system is intact, amid protests in several states on the bills related to farmers. He said that the minimum support price (MSP), Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system will be in place, government procurement will continue and farmers will be able to sell their products wherever they want.

Amit Shah also told the increase is historic

At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also declared the decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of six rabi crops as historic. He called it a meaningful effort of the Central Government towards doubling the income of farmers. Shah said that every day, every moment of the Modi government has been devoted to the welfare of the farmers and the poor and today he has reiterated his same resolve by increasing the MSP of six rabi crops. He said that Modi ji has made a meaningful effort to double the income of farmers by increasing historical MSP of rabi crops.