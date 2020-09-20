new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the approval of two bills related to agriculture as “the big day of agricultural history” from the Parliament and said that this will not only bring about a complete change in agriculture, but it will empower crores of farmers.

PM Modi said in his tweet that for decades our farmers were stuck in many types of bonds and had to face middlemen. He said, “The voters have got all these freedom from the bills passed in Parliament. This will strengthen efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure their prosperity.

For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

The Prime Minister said, “Today is a big day in India’s agricultural history. I congratulate my hard working givers on the passage of important Bills in Parliament. This will not only bring radical changes in the agriculture sector, but it will empower crores of farmers.

A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday, amid heavy uproar by members of some opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill-2020 Has agreed to. These bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi said, “I have said before and once again say that the system of minimum support price (MSP) will continue. Government procurement will continue. “He said,” We are here to serve our farmers. We will make every effort to help the farmers and ensure a better life for their future generations. ”The Prime Minister said that our agriculture sector is in urgent need of the latest technology, as it will help the toiling farmers.

The Prime Minister said that now with the passing of these bills, our farmers will have easy access to future technology. This will not only increase the yield, but will lead to better results. This is a welcome move.

