Amid opposition to the Agriculture Bill, the government on Monday released new rates of Minimum Support Price for Rabi Crops. The Congress is calling these bills anti-farmer and is ready to hit the road. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi said that the increased MSP will empower the farmers and help in doubling the income.PM Modi tweeted, ‘While more MSP will empower the farmers, it will also help in doubling their income. The increased MSP with the approval of Parliament for agricultural reforms will ensure the dignity and prosperity of the donors. Hail farmer! Home Minister Amit Shah also described the move as a meaningful effort of the central government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday termed the decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of six rabi crops including wheat and gram as’ historic ‘, a meaningful effort by the central government towards doubling farmers’ income. Told. In a series of tweets, he lashed out at the opposition parties for opposing the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreements Bill -2020 passed by Parliament and Said that those who oppose these agrarian reform bills are actually opposed to the prosperity of farmers.

Shah said that every day, every moment of the Modi government has been devoted to the welfare of the farmers and the poor and today he has reiterated his same resolve by increasing the MSP of six rabi crops. He said, “Modi ji has made a meaningful effort to double the income of farmers by increasing historical MSP of rabi crops.” Taking a dig at the Congress, Shah said that those who are trying to find their lost political land by provoking farmers, they bought only 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of pulses from the farmers while in power till 2009-14, while the Modi government in 2014- Purchased 76.85 lakh MT of pulses in 19. He said that such a big difference clearly shows his hypocrisy and Modi ji’s dedication.

BJP President JP Nadda welcomed the decision by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of six rabi crops, including wheat and gram, targeting the opposition parties that passed it in Parliament. The face of those who mislead farmers about agricultural reform bills has been exposed. In a series of tweets immediately after the central government’s decision on MSP, Nadda said, “The central government has not only increased MSP but also increased procurement on MSP to ensure remuneration value of farmers.” The false face of people who mislead farmers on the basis of facts has been exposed today, they should now apologize to our Annadata brothers and sisters.