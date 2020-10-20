notE Delhi: At the beginning of the festival and festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the countrymen against the still looming threat of corona virus infection, saying that this is not the time to be careless or to assume that there is no danger from corona. In his address to the seventh nation after the Kovid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the lockdown may have ended but the corona virus has not been eradicated.

1. PM’s Appeal: PM Modi urged that till the vaccine of this epidemic comes, the country’s fight against Corona should not be allowed to weaken. The Prime Minister’s address comes at a time when bypolls are being held in many states, including assembly elections in Bihar, as well as festivals like Durgapuja, Diwali and Chhath are coming out.

2. Two Yards: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Take care of this for two yards, periodically washing hands with soap and applying mask. I want to make the most of all my prayers, I want to see you safe, I want to see your family happy. These festivals want such an atmosphere to increase enthusiasm and enthusiasm in your life and that is why I urge every countryman again and again. ”

3. Corona risk persists: PM Modi said, “Economic activities are also increasing rapidly with time. Most of us are stepping out of our homes everyday to fulfill our responsibilities, to speed up life again. This season of festivals is also slowly returning to the markets. “But we should not forget that the lockdown may have gone, the virus has not gone.” In the last 7-8 months, due to the efforts of every Indian, we should not let the deteriorating situation that India is in today.

4. Do not leave without mask: The Prime Minister said that this is not right. If you are negligent, coming out without a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your family’s children, the elderly in as much trouble.

5. US-Brazil Referred to: PM Modi said, “In India, the death rate is 83 per one million people, while in many countries like America, Brazil, Spain, Britain, this figure is above 600.” He said that in many countries again corona cases increased. Have been. The PM said, “India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world.”

6. 10 crore test: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today in our country more than 90 lakh beds are available for corona patients. There are 12,000 segregation centers. There are about 2000 investigation centers of Corona investigation. The number of tests in the country will soon cross the 10 crore mark. The growing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the Kovid epidemic.

7. Vaccine: PM Modi said, “This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone or there is no danger from the corona now.” Modi said that after years, we are seeing that the war level to save humanity But work is going on and many countries are working for it. He said that the scientists of the country are also engaged with “Jee-Jaan” for vaccines. He said, “There is a lot of work on corona vaccines in India right now.” Some of these are on advanced stage. Whenever the corona vaccine arrives, the government is also preparing for how to reach every Indian as soon as possible. It should reach every citizen, work is being done fast for this.

8. No slop: Prime Minister Modi said, “Remember, there is no laxity unless there is medicine. That is, do not be negligent until success is achieved.

9. Festivals: The Prime Minister also appealed to the media people to spread awareness about the rescue from Corona and congratulated the countrymen for all the festivals including Navratri, Dussehra, Eid, Deepawali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti.

10. The circumstances of Corona: After three months in India, new daily cases of Kovid-19 came down to less than 50,000. New daily cases of corona virus infection have reduced to 46,790. With these new cases, there are now 75,97,063 total cases of infection in the country.