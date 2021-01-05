Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline through video conferencing. It is believed that this event will prove to be an important milestone towards the construction of ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’. Prior to the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that “this is a futuristic project that will positively affect many people”.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were also present along with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the occasion. PM Modi said, “It is an honor to dedicate the 450 km long pipeline to the nation. It is an important day for India, especially for the people of Karnataka and Kerala.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inauguration event of the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, via video conferencing. Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas present. pic.twitter.com/tutKTOuqx5 – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

– The Prime Minister said here that even after the commissioning of the pipeline, a new ecosystem of employment and self-employment will develop in Kerala and Karnataka very fast.

7th benefit, it will reduce pollution in both states. 8th, the direct impact of reducing pollution will be on the environment. 9th, due to better environment, people’s health will be better. 10th, when pollution is less, cities will have gas based service, then tourism will also get a boost.

– Fifth this will give energy to Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizer Plant, will help in making manure at low cost. Sixth, this pipeline will provide energy, clean fuel to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical.

He said that third these pipeline will be the medium of city gas distribution system in cities. Fourth, it will become a medium for developing CNG-based transport systems in many cities.

He said that this pipeline will increase the ease of living for millions of people in both the states. Secondly, this pipeline will reduce the expenses of the poor, middle class and entrepreneurs of both the states.

-PM Modi said that, there were many problems in this project, but with the cooperation of our workers, engineers, farmers and state governments, this work was completed. It is a pipeline to say, but it is going to have a huge role in accelerating the development of both the states.