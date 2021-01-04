Highlights: PM Modi today dedicated the National Atomic Timescale to the country

PM Modi said – Every customer who buys Indian products has to win

For the quality standard, we have to reduce our dependence on foreign countries.

PM Modi participated in the National Metrology Conclave today. PM Modi said that this launch is going to increase the pride of the country in the new decade. The new year brought a big achievement. In India, two ‘Made in India’ corona vaccine was made. We are proud of this contribution of scientists. Congratulations to all scientists and technicians for this. PM Modi said that today India is capable of measuring up to a billion of seconds.

Largest vaccination program going to start in India

The world’s largest Kovid vaccine program is also going to be started in India. For this, the country is proud of the contribution of its scientists. Every countryman is grateful to his scientists and technicians. Scientists in India have prepared not one but two ‘Made in India’ corona vaccines.

Foreign dependency will have to be reduced for the quality standard

Earlier, we had to depend on foreign standards for quality measurement, but in the new decade, the strength of India and its products would have to increase. In the new decade, we have to increase India’s momentum towards quality and measurement. In this decade, we have to reduce foreign dependency for the quality standard. The new standards will ensure export and import quality.

Quality of services in our country, whether in the government sector or private. Quality of products, whether in the government sector or private. Our quality standards will determine how much the strength of India and Indian products increases in the world. PM Modi

Emphasis placed on the commitment of self-reliant India

PM Modi said that India has a new target, new challenges. The country is currently moving forward with the resolve of a self-sufficient India. We have to convince the quality of Indian products. This is a campaign to make the local a global identity. We have to win the hearts of every customer who purchases Indian products.

PM Modi further said that the country is completing 75 years of our independence in 2022, 100 years of our independence will be completed in 2047. Keeping in mind the new resolutions of a self-reliant India, we have to move forward in formulating new standards, new standards, new standards and new benchmarks.

Today India is among those countries in the world which have their own navigation system. Today, it has taken another step. The Indian director has been released today. This will encourage our industry to make quality products. PM Modi

CSIR scientists communicate with the students of the country

PM Modi said that CSIR scientists should interact with more and more students of the country, share their experiences of the Corona period and the work done in this research field with the new generation. This will help you in preparing a new generation of young scientists in the coming tomorrow.

National Atomic Timescale dedicated to the country

PM Modi inaugurated the National Metrology Conclave through video conferencing today. PM Modi dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Indian director Dravya to the nation. Apart from this, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory. Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.