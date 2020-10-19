Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 100th convocation of the University of Mysore on Monday. Addressing the students through video conferencing, he listed the steps taken by his government in the field of education. Modi told how even after so many years of independence, there was a huge shortage of national level technical and medical institutions in the country. Recalling the former students of Mysore University, he described it as ‘the center of rich education system of ancient India and the hopes and abilities of future India’.PM Modi said, “The University of Mysore is the center of the rich education system of ancient India and the hopes and capabilities of the future India. This university has realized the vision and resolutions of” Rajarshi “Nalvadi Krishnaraj Wadeyar and M. Visvesvaraya Ji . ” He went on to say, “This Ratna Garbha courtyard of the University of Mysore has seen many fellows taking initiation in similar programs, who have contributed significantly to nation building. Many greats like Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji have taught this Inspired many students in the institute. “

He said to the students, “Education and initiation are considered two important stages of youth life here. It has been a tradition in us for thousands of years. When we talk of initiation, it is just to get a degree It is not an opportunity for you. This day gives inspiration to make new resolutions for the next stage of life. Now you are moving from a formal university campus, to the Virat Campus of Real Life University. It will be a campus where With the degree, your ability and ability will come in handy, the knowledgeability you have acquired will be useful. ”

‘New IIT opened every year, doubles AIIMS’

Prime Minister Modi also informed about the opening of new educational institutions on behalf of his government. He said, “Even after so many years of independence, there were 16 IITs in the country before 2014. In the last 6 years, on average, a new IIT has been opened every year. One of them is also open in Dharwad, Karnataka. As of 2014 India There were 9 IIITs. 16 IIITs have been made in the subsequent 5 years. Seven new IIMs have been installed in the last five to six years. Whereas before that there were only 13 IIMs in the country. Likewise for almost six decades in the country only. Seven AIIMS were serving in the country. After the year 2014, more than double i.e. 15 AIIMS have been established or are in the process of commissioning in the country. “

PM Modi said, we are bringing many reforms

Modi told the students that “The efforts in higher education over the last 5-6 years are not limited to opening new institutions only. These institutions have also worked to ensure improvement in governance, gender and social participation.” . More autonomy is also being given to such institutions. ” He said, “There was a lot of lack of transparency in medical education as well. Emphasis was laid on removing it. Today, the National Medical Commission has been created to bring transparency in medical education in the country.”

Number of daughters increased in IIT: PM Modi

PM Modi further said, “If the NEP is ensuring the future of the education sector of the country, then it is empowering even young comrades like you. I am delighted that the University of Mysore has shown commitment to implement the new education policy.” Is, visible fast. ” On the increasing participation of daughters in education, she said, ‘Today at every stage of education, the enrollment of daughters in the country is more than that of Rasi sons. The participation of daughters has also increased in studies related to innovation and technology in higher education. 4 years ago, enrollment of daughters in IIT was only 8%, it has increased to 20% this year.